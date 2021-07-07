Vistara Begins Flights Between Delhi and Tokyo Hanada Under Air Bubble Agreement

Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, today inaugurated its non-stop flights between Delhi and Tokyo Haneda. The inaugural flight departed Delhi at 0300 hours (IST) and landed in Tokyo (Haneda) at 1450 hours (JST). Under the air bubble agreement between India and Japan, Vistara will fly once a week between the two cities using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Leslie Thng, said, “We are delighted to take India’s finest airline to Japan and provide an unmatched flying experience to our customers that exemplifies modern Indian hospitality with the highest global standards in safety, hygiene and operations. We look forward to further strengthening our presence on this new route in the coming months.”

Airline major Vistara on Tuesday said it has restructured the ‘Freedom Fares’ programme which allows customers additional check-in baggage allowance amongst other facilities.

The airline’s ‘Freedom Fares’ programme is an intuitive, menu-based pricing model that was launched in July 2018, offering services on a ‘pay-for-what-you-value’ basis.

Accordingly, effective July 6, 2021, ‘Flexi’ fares can be had at an extra fee of Rs 499 (per sector) over ‘Standard fares to Economy and Premium Economy’ customers.

“This allows customers 5kg additional check-in baggage allowance as well as the flexibility to make unlimited changes to their flight bookings up to 24 hours before departure - a benefit which was hitherto limited to one change up to 72 hours before departure for ‘Economy’ class, and two changes up to 48 hours for ‘Premium Economy’ class," the airline said in a statement.

“Business class customers opting for ‘Flexi’ fares at no extra fee will be able to make unlimited changes to their bookings up to 12 hours before departure."

As part of the new structure, customers who opt for the ‘Economy Lite’ fares, will now have greater flexibility around changes than before.

“The introduction of these enhanced benefits comes directly in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, for passengers to have maximum flexibility and control on their travel plans."

