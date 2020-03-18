Bookings Open for Vistara's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on Delhi-Mumbai Route

Vistara has opened bookings for commercial flights to be operated by its newly inducted Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The aircraft is scheduled to operate its first commercial flight on 19 March 2020 from Delhi to Mumbai. The airline’s customers can now experience flying Vistara’s and India’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The aircraft will operate on domestic routes for crew training for a limited period of time, before being deployed on long-haul international operations. Vistara took delivery of its first of six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft last month.

Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner comes with 299 seats in three-class cabin configuration, giving customers a choice of Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins. Vistara’s Dreamliners feature lie-flat business class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration that gives direct aisle access to each Business Class passenger, and a separate Premium Economy cabin will offer seats in a 2-3-2 configuration. This aircraft also includes in-seat TVs in all three cabins with High Definition (HD) Display offering a cutting-edge In-flight Entertainment system powered by Panasonic as well as in-flight WiFi internet connectivity onboard long-haul international flights, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. The latter, thus, makes Vistara India’s first airline to offer the service.

The aircraft also features Boeing-designed advanced air purification system, more headroom, greater space in overhead bins, larger windows that give an increased sense of space, turbulence-dampening technology, and lower cabin altitude – all designed for travellers to arrive at their destination feeling fresh and time-adjusted.