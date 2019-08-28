Vistara Commences Daily Flights Between Delhi and Bangkok

Vistara has commenced daily service to Bangkok, Thailand, the third international destination in its network. The airline will now fly daily between Delhi and Bangkok and will be the only airline to offer the choice of Premium Economy class for travel between the two destinations, in addition to Business and Economy class.

Customers from Bangkok can also take convenient onward connections on Vistara to several destinations within India including Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer, Leslie Thng, said on the occasion, “We’re delighted to enter another new geography with service to Bangkok, one of the world’s most-visited cities with immense potential to further grow tourism as well as business. With Vistara, we introduce India’s best airline to Bangkok that’s committed to making a mark in global aviation with its world-class product and impeccable service. With a novel product and unmatched Indian hospitality, we offer a unique experience and are confident that travellers will enjoy flying the ‘new feeling’ with Vistara.”

Vistara celebrated the occasion with all the customers on the inaugural flight. To make their experience equally memorable, the airline presented a gift bag of memorabilia and chocolates. The Tourism Authority of Thailand extended a traditional Thai welcome to all Vistara customers as well.

Vistara inaugurated its international operations earlier this month with daily flights to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai, followed by the launch of daily service to Dubai, UAE from Mumbai.

The airline now connects 27 destinations, operates over 1200 flights a week served by a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and eight Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, and has flown more than 16 million customers since starting operations in 2015.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.