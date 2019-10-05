Vistara Commences Mumbai-Udaipur Flight Services
he airline will also start flying on the Delhi-Udaipur route from 29 October 2019.
Vistara airlines. (Image: Reuters)
Vistara has inaugurated its daily direct service between Mumbai and Udaipur, marking its entry into Rajasthan. The airline will also start flying on the Delhi-Udaipur route from 29 October 2019.
Customers from Udaipur can take convenient one-stop connections via Mumbai and Delhi to destinations across India as well as to cities abroad that the airline flies to.
Vistara’s Chief Strategy Officer, Vinod Kannan, said on the occasion, “We are delighted to bring the world-class flying experience of Vistara to Udaipur, the city of lakes that draws people from around the globe. We are confident that our service to Udaipur from Mumbai and Delhi will fuel the tourism growth in the city and our international operations will complement this even further.”
Earlier this week, Vistara announced the addition of Patna and Khajuraho to its network, and it started flying internationally from August 2019 with daily flights to Singapore, Dubai and Bangkok.
