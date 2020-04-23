Vistara Deploys Newly-Inducted 787-9 Dreamliner to Fly Essential Supplies in India

Vistara has deployed its newly-inducted Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to transport relief material, medical supplies and essential commercial goods during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Vistara started operating the cargo flights on Sunday, 19 April 2020 between Delhi and Mumbai, and will operate more such flights over the next two weeks, carrying vital supplies and commercial cargo to and from various parts of India, including but not limited to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Each of the cargo flights on Vistara’s Dreamliner has a capacity of 20 tonnes, ensuring continuous supply and replenishment of medicines, equipment and other necessary goods where necessary.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “We are making every possible effort within our means to help India fight COVID-19, and delivering life-saving medical supplies to our fellow citizens is one of them. We will use all available resources to support the Government, businesses and communities across the country who might need our help in these very tough times. We thank the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA for approving our B787 operations and allowing us to play our part towards this initiative.”

Vistara claimed that it will ensure that the operating and assisting staff on all-cargo flights, including tech crew, engineers, security personnel and cargo loaders, take all necessary precautions for their health and safety while on duty. The airline will continue to explore more opportunities for cargo operations in the following weeks.

