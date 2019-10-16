Vistara Expands to South India With Daily Flights to Thiruvananthapuram From New Delhi

Vistara announced the addition of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala to its rapidly expanding network with daily direct flights to and from the National capital, Delhi, starting 9 November 2019. Thiruvananthapuram becomes Vistara’s second destination in Kerala after Kochi and the 33rd destination in its network. The airline announced introductory, all-inclusive, one-way Economy fares starting Rs 5,299 and Rs 21,999 for Business Class.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Strategy Officer, Vistara, said, “Kerala continues to witness exponential growth in business, industries and tourism and it has now also emerged as one of India’s top start-up destinations too. We are delighted to further strengthen our presence in Kerala with operations in Thiruvananthapuram, another important gateway to the state. This is also in alignment with our network strategy given the strong demand for both business as well as leisure travel.”

Vistara has expanded its network significantly in the last two months, having launched operations in nine new cities, including three cities abroad (Bangkok, Dubai and Singapore) and six cities within India (Indore, Jodhpur, Khajuraho, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram and Udaipur). Bookings for flights to and from Thiruvananthapuram can be made through Vistara’s website, Vistara’s iOS & Android mobile apps and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.