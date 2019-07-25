Vistara Goes Eco-Friendly, Eliminates 200ml Plastic Water Bottles on Mumbai-Delhi Flights

Vistara has announced its plans to remove all individual-sized 200ml water bottles from its Delhi-Mumbai flights. The plan will be implemented to all flights across the airline’s network in phases over the coming weeks. Economy Class customers, who were hitherto given water in small plastic bottles, will now be served mineral water in environment-friendly paper cups.

The airline aims to reduce single-use plastic usage and has a further 50% reduction target this year. Vistara is the first carrier in India to serve oxo-biodegradable cutlery and pouch to Economy class customers. It has also replaced plastic casseroles with aluminium dishes in Economy and china casseroles in Premium Economy, plastic straws and stirrers with paper or wooden ones, and disposable bowls in economy class with reusable ones.

Recently, the airline was chosen by the Bangalore Airport to rollout the Digi Yatra (digital processing of passengers at the aerodrome). All Vistara flights are expected to be integrated into the biometric boarding process at the Bangalore airport by October. Following an official release, BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Ltd) stated that it will gradually introduce a biometric-based self-boarding solution to other flights and airlines.

An initiative of the civil aviation ministry and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the facility seeks to minimise paperwork for air travel under a digital system or e-boarding process for airport entry and boarding flights using documents such as a passenger's Aadhaar number and mobile phones, among others.