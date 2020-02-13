Vistara Inaugurates Daily Flight Between Delhi and Kathmandu, Fifth International Destination

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, yesterday inaugurated its daily flight between Delhi and Kathmandu. Kathmandu is the fifth destination outside of India in the airline’s fast-growing network.

Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “We are very happy to inaugurate services to Nepal today. Travellers to and from Nepal will now experience India’s only five-star airline that’s committed to making a mark with a world-class product and unparalleled service delivery.”

“We will soon deploy aircraft with our three-class configuration and offer the only Premium Economy class for travel between India and Nepal”, Mr. Vinod Kannan added.

Vistara’s convenient flight timings enable customers to take one-stop connections to/from other cities in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune, among others.

The airline inaugurated its international operations in August 2019 with Singapore as its first destination, followed by Dubai, Bangkok, and Colombo. Vistara continues to grow rapidly across India and abroad, as it adds over 40 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft until 2023. The new aircraft help Vistara further expand within India as well as in starting medium and long haul international routes.

