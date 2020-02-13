Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Vistara Inaugurates Daily Flight Between Delhi and Kathmandu, Fifth International Destination

Vistara inaugurated its international operations in August 2019 with Singapore as its first destination, followed by Dubai, Bangkok, and Colombo.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2020, 9:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vistara Inaugurates Daily Flight Between Delhi and Kathmandu, Fifth International Destination
Vistara airlines. (Image: Reuters)

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, yesterday inaugurated its daily flight between Delhi and Kathmandu. Kathmandu is the fifth destination outside of India in the airline’s fast-growing network.

Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “We are very happy to inaugurate services to Nepal today. Travellers to and from Nepal will now experience India’s only five-star airline that’s committed to making a mark with a world-class product and unparalleled service delivery.”

“We will soon deploy aircraft with our three-class configuration and offer the only Premium Economy class for travel between India and Nepal”, Mr. Vinod Kannan added.

Vistara’s convenient flight timings enable customers to take one-stop connections to/from other cities in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune, among others.

The airline inaugurated its international operations in August 2019 with Singapore as its first destination, followed by Dubai, Bangkok, and Colombo. Vistara continues to grow rapidly across India and abroad, as it adds over 40 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft until 2023. The new aircraft help Vistara further expand within India as well as in starting medium and long haul international routes.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram