Vistara Inaugurates Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Daily Flight

Customers from Thiruvananthapuram can also take convenient one-stop connections via Delhi to Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Varanasi.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
Vistara Inaugurates Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Daily Flight
Vistara airlines. (Image: Reuters)

Vistara has inaugurated service to Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) with a daily direct flight to and from Delhi. Customers from Thiruvananthapuram can also take convenient one-stop connections via Delhi to Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Varanasi.

Vistara’s Chief Strategy Officer, Vinod Kannan, said on the occasion, “Starting services to Thiruvananthapuram demonstrates our commitment to the growing Kerala market. We now fly to the state’s two key cities – Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi - that are witnessing growth at a remarkable pace in multiple areas including infrastructure, business, tourism and trade. This makes a strong business case for a full-service carrier like Vistara. Besides, Thiruvananthapuram has today become a top choice for start-ups in setting up their headquarters, and a large number of our customers today are young entrepreneurs and SME owners as well. There is a clear need for a five-star airline like Vistara that provides world-class service to travellers in this market, and we’re delighted to bring it to them.”

Vistara continues to grow rapidly across India and abroad, as it is poised to induct as many as 56 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft over the next four years, including 50 aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family for domestic and international short and medium-haul operations and 6 Boeing B787-9 for long-haul international operations.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
