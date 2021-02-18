Vistara Inaugurates Non-Stop Flights Between Delhi and Frankfurt Under Travel Bubble Agreement

Vistara a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines has inaugurated its non-stop flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, under the travel bubble agreement between India and Germany. Vistara earlier announced to start special, non-stop flights between Delhi and Frankfurt from 18 February 2020 in January. The airline will fly twice a week between the two cities, on Thursdays and Saturdays, as part of the ‘transport bubble’ formed between India and Germany.

Vistara has deployed its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which departed Delhi at 03:30 hours (IST) today and landed in Frankfurt at 07:55 hours (CET). The flight will depart from Frankfurt (FRA) the same day at 12:40 Hrs (CET) and will reach India at 00:50 Hrs (+1) (IST). However the first flight from Frankfurt to Delhi will be on Friday (19 Feb 2021) at 1240 hrs.

Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Leslie Thng, said, “The launch of our services to Frankfurt is another important step ahead in our commitment towards growing our global network and strengthening our presence in Europe. As one of world’s busiest aviation hubs, Frankfurt promises great opportunities for India’s best airline to grow in the global market. We are sure that travellers will appreciate having the choice of flying India’s favourite airline on this route.”