Vistara Kicks Off International Operations with Flight to Singapore

Vistara commenced its international operations with a Delhi-Singapore flight that departed 6 August 2019 from Delhi at 2340 hours (IST) and arrived at Singapore’s Changi International Airport on 7 August 2019 at 0758 hours (SGT).

Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer, Leslie Thng, said on the occasion, “From today onwards, Indian aviation will have a new symbol of the finest and modern Indian hospitality in global skies with Vistara. As an Indian airline with a contemporary global outlook, Vistara is committed to making India proud in world aviation. All our efforts have been focused on creating a memorable flying experience by providing exemplary service to travellers and introducing customer-centric innovations in product and service. We’re delighted to reach this milestone in Vistara’s journey with starting service to a city that holds significant importance to us for more than one reason.”

“I wholeheartedly thank and H.E. Lim Thuan Kuan and Douglas Webster for standing by us in this moment, encouraging us with their presence.”

“As Singapore grows in the ASEAN region, the buzz word remains ‘connectivity’. I am so glad that Vistara today starts international operations with its first flight to Singapore. I have seen Vistara grow from the day it started operations and I’m delighted to see the airline take the next step forward in connecting India to the world and vice versa. My heartfelt congratulations to everyone at Vistara on this momentous occasion and I wish Vistara the very best.” said Lim Thuan Kuan, High Commissioner of Singapore to India.

The airline celebrated its international launch with all the customers on the inaugural flight. Boarding cards in special jackets, a gift bag of memorabilia, chocolates, a welcome note from the Singapore Tourism Board, discount coupons to attractions like Sentosa Development Corporation, Gardens by the Bay, Wildlife Reserves Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa and Trick Eye Museum Singapore along with a dance performance by some of its staff before boarding the flight from Delhi were presented to the travellers. Upon arrival in Singapore, they were welcomed with a traditional Lion Dance and a gift bag from Changi Airport.

Vistara inaugurates its second daily service to Singapore later in the evening today, with a direct daily flight from Mumbai. With that, Vistara will now fly twice a day direct to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai. The airline has now also expanded the scope of its codeshare agreement with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir to include international routes, which now enables Vistara to put its ‘UK’ designator code on flights operated by the two airlines to over 40 destinations across Asia, Oceania and the United States. The arrangement provides an extended global network to Vistara customers from across India and vice versa.

In the effort of expanding its global footprint, Vistara has also announced flights to/from Dubai, UAE from 21 August 2019 and to/from Bangkok, Thailand from 27 August 2019.

