Vistara has announced a 48-hour ‘Monsoon Sale’ across its domestic network, for all three classes of travel (Economy, Premium Economy and Business). Bookings under the sale are open for 48 hours only, starting midnight 24 June 2021 and ending at midnight on Friday, 25 June 2021, for travel between 01 August 2021 – 12 October 2021.

Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “The unfortunate second wave of Covid-19 compelled many to put their travel plans on hold. As the situation begins to gradually improve and demand starts to return, we are happy to invite travellers to fly the airline that India trusts the most to their destinations, at these attractive fares.”

Bookings under the sale are being opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, and through travel agents. Direct channel discounts, corporate discounts/soft benefits do not apply on these promotional fares, and vouchers cannot be clubbed with these discounts. Seats available on sale are limited and are available strictly on first-come, first-served basis.

Recently Vistara became the India’s first airline to operate a flight with pilots and cabin crew fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vistara has said that it plans to operate more such flights in the coming days as their number of fully vaccinated staff increases.

