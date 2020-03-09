Vistara Launches Direct Flight on Delhi-Colombo Route, Fares Start at Rs 14,728

Vistara has announced a new route, now connecting Colombo to Delhi with daily flights (except Wednesdays) from 20 March 2020. This is Vistara’s second direct flight to the Sri Lankan capital after it inaugurated its Mumbai-Colombo route in November 2019. All-inclusive return fares for the new route start Rs 14,728 in Economy, Rs 24, 587 in Premium Economy and Rs 55, 448 in Business Class. Bookings are now open on all channels including Vistara’s website www.airvistara.com, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile app and through travel agents.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said: “We are happy to start the new Delhi-Colombo route, which reflects our commitment to growing in the Sri Lanka market. Colombo is an important destination in our international network, and we have been overwhelmed by the positive customer response and feedback since we inaugurated services to Sri Lanka.”

Vistara Delhi-Colombo Flight Details

(Image: Vistara)

Vistara is the only airline to offer the choice of Premium Economy class for travel between India and Sri Lanka, in addition to Economy and Business Class. The new flights between Delhi and Colombo enable customers in both directions to take convenient one-stop connections via Delhi to many other Indian cities on the Vistara network.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor and has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards. In a short span of five years, Vistara has raised the bar for operations and service delivery in the Indian aviation industry.