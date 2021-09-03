Vistara Launches Purple Ticket Gift Card For Traveler's Personal, Corporate Gifting

Vistara has launched ‘Purple Ticket’ - a new gift card for travel on Vistara, that can be used by customers for themselves or for personal and corporate gifting. The Purple Ticket is an e-card available for purchase on the Vistara website in increments starting from Rs 250 up to Rs 20,000 and can be customized for the recipient and the gifting occasion. The card is valid for 365 days from the date of purchase, and up to two Purple Ticket gift cards can be clubbed together for a single transaction on the airline’s website or mobile app.

The Purple Ticket has been developed in collaboration with Qwikcilver, a Pine Labs company that specialises in gift card retail solutions and has been integrated with the Amadeus Airline Platform. Customers can also use the Purple Ticket to purchase air tickets as well as additional services such as preferred seat booking, lounge access, and excess baggage, apart from buying a ticket.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara said, “Gifting, across cultures, is a way of sharing joy and happiness, and Vistara’s Purple Ticket gift cards will allow our customers to gift flexible travel experiences to their loved ones, regardless of the occasion. We are delighted to bring this useful, efficient, and unique gift option to our retail and corporate customers alike ahead of the festive season to help make gifting easier and journeys happier.”

Kumar Sudarsan, President - Gift & Stored Value, Pine Labs said, “Qwikcilver is very proud to serve Vistara, the leading International Airline, with our state of the art, Asset Manager Solution, developed in collaboration with Amadeus. Asset Manager is a fully integrated, SaaS based, GDPR ready, future proof and holistic solution, which brings significant value to airlines and their passengers across the world, through instant, real-time gratification by way of seamless usage and tracking of Gift Cards, Refunds, Compensation vouchers, and the likes. Qwikcilver keenly looks forward to working with Vistara and scale this program to fly to even greater heights.”

Jonathan Tong, Vice President, Airline Solutions & IT Sales, Amadeus, Asia Pacific said, “We are pleased to be working with Vistara to include its Purple Ticket Gift Card program into the Amadeus Airline Platform. The platform is compatible with different technology sources allowing for airlines and partners to collaborate and innovate together. Our partnership with Vistara on their gift card program will provide flexibility and convenience to its customers, creating smoother journeys.

