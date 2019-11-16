Vistara Named Regional Airline of the Year at Capa Aviation Awards for Excellence

Vistara has been named the ‘Regional Airline of the Year’ at CAPA’s 16th annual Asia Pacific Aviation Awards for Excellence held yesterday at the ongoing CAPA Asia Aviation Summit in Singapore. CAPA awards this title to an airline that has been the biggest standout strategically has established itself as a leader and demonstrated innovation in the regional aviation sector.

Vistara was selected for its substantial achievement and consistent growth in a highly competitive domestic market largely dominated by LCCs. Vistara's traffic grew by 30% in 2018 to more than five million passengers and its seat count is up by 40% in 2019. In the current financial year, Vistara has already grown its fleet and network by nearly 50% each and flown 4.5 million passengers in the last seven months.

Mr. Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said: “Our vision is to establish Vistara as a global full service airline that India will be proud of. This recognition by CAPA reaffirms our confidence in realising this vision as we broaden our horizons and prepare to launch medium and long-haul international operations while bolstering our presence in India. Our effort continues to be to innovate and stay relevant in the dynamic aviation industry, to maintain the highest standards of operations and to focus on delivering consistent, world-class service to customers.”

Regarded as the pre-eminent awards for strategic excellence in aviation, CAPA first established the awards in 2003, to recognise successful airlines and airports within the Asia Pacific region.

CAPA's Aviation Awards for Excellence are intended to reward airlines and airports that are not only successful but have also provided industry leadership in adjusting to a new environment. The CAPA Awards for Excellence are independently researched by an independent international panel of judges, and are not driven by customer surveys or sponsorship.

Earlier this year, Vistara was rated a ‘Five Star Major Airline’ in the 2020 APEX Official Airline Ratings™. Vistara has also won the Skytrax award for Best Airline Staff – Central Asia and India, as well as top honours in the 2019 TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards, bagging two prestigious titles - ‘Best Airline – India’ and ‘Best Regional Airline – Asia’.

