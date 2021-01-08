Vistara Offering Massive Discounts on its 6th Anniversary in India, Prices Starting at Rs 1,299

In celebration of completing six glorious years, Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier, today announced ‘The Grand 6th Anniversary Sale’. Vistara suggests that the sale is an acknowledgement of the challenging last year that everyone across the world has spent staying away from places, people or things they value the most.

The 48-hour sale started at 0001 hrs on 08 January 2021 and offers attractive fares for travel across Vistara’s domestic network in all three cabin classes of travel – Economy, Premium Economy and Business. The offer is valid for travel between 25 February 2021 and 30 September 2021. It offers Economy Class fares starting INR 1299, Premium Economy fares starting INR 2099 and Business Class fares starting INR 5999.

Commenting on the occasion, Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Vinod Kannan, said: “The last year was an unusually difficult one for people everywhere, compelling them to put travel plans on hold. But the New Year brings great hope in multiple ways, as evident from the increased passenger confidence in flying. As we, at Vistara, celebrate six years of redefining air travel in India, we are delighted to share the joy with our customers through this special sale.”

Also Watch:

Vistara launched its operations on 9 January 2015 with only two aircraft and two destinations on the map. As of this day, the airline has a total of 45 aircraft in operation, including India’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, and continues to grow its fleet as well as its network across India and abroad.