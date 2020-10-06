Vistara Partners With Axis Bank to Launch Co-Branded Forex Card For International Travellers

Axis Bank has partnered with Vistara to launch a co-branded forex card – ‘Axis Bank Club Vistara Forex Card’. This is also the first-ever collaboration by a bank and an Indian airline for a co-branded forex card. Designed to cater to the needs of international travelers, the card offers exciting benefits such as the option of loading up to 16 currencies on a single card, locked-in exchange rates and accruing 3 CV Points on every USD 5 (or equivalent value) spent. Customers also get awarded 500 CV Points as a Welcome Bonus on signing up.

The card proposition offers a complimentary Base membership to Club Vistara. The earned Club Vistara Points can be redeemed for Award Flights starting at 2000 CV Points and Upgrade Awards starting at 500 CV Points.

Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Vinod Kannan said, “At Vistara, we are committed to offering a seamless and holistic travel experience to our customers through constantly enhancing our value proposition. We are delighted about strengthening our strategic partnership with Axis Bank which enables our customers to travel cashless and totally stress-free. We are also proud to be the first Indian airline to offer a co-branded forex card. It is also in line with our broader strategy of forging more partnerships with like-minded brands to offer maximum choice and convenience to our customers.”

Customers can choose to retain balance on the card, convert it to another currency for their next holiday or encash the amount. Additionally, the card provides emergency assistance services from TripAssist, thereby providing both flexibility and safety. At present, Club Vistara members can earn and redeem CV Points when travelling on other partner airlines such as Singapore Airlines, Japan Airlines, Silk Air and United Airlines.