Vistara Partners With IHCL to Launch New Loyalty Program For Customers

Vistara has entered a partnership with The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) for its loyalty program, Club Vistara (CV). Effective today, Club Vistara members can earn three CV Points for every Rs 100 of eligible spends on stay at Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta Hotels, and amã Stays & Trails.

The airline has also rolled out an introductory offer, whereby CV members can earn 2x CV Points (six CV Points) on eligible spends at IHCL hotels until 30 November 2020 (inclusive of the booking and stay dates).

Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vinod Kannan, said, “Vistara and IHCL share a lot in common beyond just the parentage, including exceptional customer service, world-class offerings and true Indian hospitality at the heart of it all. We are delighted to cement our relationship with IHCL through this partnership to provide greater choice and value to our Club Vistara members. This is in line with our focus on making Club Vistara a robust lifestyle program, and we are quite confident that our customers will find this association very beneficial.”

IHCL’s Senior Vice President – Global Sales and Marketing, Renu Basu, said, “We at IHCL are extremely delighted to bring in our group synergies and expand our relationship with Vistara. This partnership gives our valued guests and Vistara travellers a larger bouquet of offerings and distinctive hospitality experiences. We look forward to welcoming Club Vistara members at our hotels with our legendary warmth and world-class service that we are renowned for.

Also Watch:

Benefits of the new partnership are applicable on bookings directly made with IHCL online or directly at the hotels by quoting their CV ID at the time of check-in at the hotel.

Recently, Vistara also rolled out offers for its customers booking their stays at IHCL properties across Delhi, Mumbai, and London. At two of the Taj hotels in London, St. James’ Court and Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences, and at select hotels in Delhi and Mumbai.