Vistara Partners With Japan Airlines to Merge Frequent Flyer Program Effective From August 31

Vistara and Japan Airlines (JAL) have inked a partnership to give members of their frequent flyer programs the opportunity to earn miles/points on each other, effective 31 August 2020.

The partnership enables Club Vistara members to earn and redeem CV Points on flights operated and marketed by Japan Airlines. Reciprocally, members of JAL Mileage Bank will be able to earn and spend their miles on flights operated and marketed by Vistara across a steadily growing network of destinations within and outside of India.

Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Vinod Kannan, said, “We are delighted to take this next step in our strategic partnership with Japan Airlines, which helps us to strengthen our value proposition for Club Vistara members. It is in line with our broader strategy of forging more partnerships with like-minded airlines as well as non-airline brands to provide a wider choice of earn and burn options to our customers and make the program the perfect lifestyle choice for today’s travellers. We are equally excited at the opportunity to welcome members of JAL Mileage Bank to experience India’s finest airline.”

Vistara and Japan Airlines had first signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in September 2017 to pursue commercial opportunities together. Last year, the two airlines entered a codeshare agreement, with the network of codeshare services having been expanded earlier this year.

Vistara is on course to expand its international network with medium and long-haul international operations, foraying in markets outside of Southeast Asia and the Middle East, using its newly-inducted Airbus A321neo and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The airline recently started services to London Heathrow as part of the bilateral ‘transport bubble’ between India and the UK and is also considering similar flights to Paris and Frankfurt.