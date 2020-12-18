Vistara Passengers Can Now Directly Book Flight Tickets on Google, No Need to Visit Any Website

Vistara will now allow its customers to directly search and book Vistara flights on Google through the integrated ‘Book on Google’ feature. Following the implementation of the New Distribution Capability (NDC), made possible through a technology partnership with Amadeus, passengers will now be able to seamlessly book Vistara flights while searching for them on Google, without getting redirected to any other website.

Commenting on the launch of the new service, Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Vinod Kannan, said, “Customer centricity is one of our core values and it has been our constant endeavour to offer our customers the finest and most seamless experience - not just while flying with us, but across the customer journey. We are sure that this new ‘Book on Google’ feature will enable an even more hassle-free experience and bring greater convenience to our customers.”

The launch of ‘Book on Google’ feature streamlines the ticket-booking process and allows for flights to be easily booked through the following steps:

• Customers will need to log in to their Google accounts while booking their flights. This will enable all the saved information to get automatically filled for booking (including name, contact details etc.)

• Payment options, saved on Google, will be displayed automatically allowing a smooth transition from search to reservation and finally to the payment process. They can also decide to add a new credit / debit card during the booking process

• Customers will also progressively be able to view and purchase optional upgrades, pre-purchase additional baggage allowance, seat selection, and much more on the same Google interface.

Vistara also recently announced to start its onboard Wi-Fi facility on newly inducted Airbus A321 Neo aircrafts.