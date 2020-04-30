AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vistara Set to Limit In-flight Services on Resumption of Operations Post Lockdown

Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

Vistara said it will withdraw on-board sales, welcome drink, hot meals, beverages in the premium economy and economy cabins.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
Share this:

Full-service carrier Vistara on Thursday said that it will introduce new temporary operating procedures to minimise touchpoints of human contact on board its flights upon resumption of services.

The intended temporary changes to inflight products and services on domestic and international flights are to ensure the health and safety of passengers and staff upon resumption of services. The airline said that in line with social distancing norms the new operating procedures will minimise touchpoints of human contact on board by up to 80 per cent. "The airline may make further changes in compliance with regulatory guidelines once they are finalised and notified," the airline said in a statement.

"Vistara intends to continue serving food and beverages in all cabins while reducing the cabin crew's time spent on aisle and interaction with customers."

As per the statement, on Vistara's domestic flights, the service alterations include a reduction in meal choices and "withdrawal of services such as onboard sales, welcome drink, hot meals and beverages in Premium Economy and Economy cabins, Starbucks coffee and Turkish towels".

"Water-pouring will be replaced with a distribution of 200ml sealed water bottles on all flights, and cold refreshments will be served to customers in Premium Economy and Economy cabins, including to customers opting for Economy Lite fares," the statement said.

"To further reduce the risk of spreading the virus by touch, the airline has implemented a temporary fleetwide removal of its inflight magazine and other reading material. Services on international flights will also be reviewed accordingly to curtail contact with customers."


Besides, the airline said that its cabin crew are receiving appropriate training on minimising their chances of contracting or spreading the coronavirus. "They will undergo thermal screenings before the departure and arrival of flights, and will be quarantined, tested if any colleagues or passengers show symptoms of infection or test positive for COVID-19," the statement said.

"The cabin crew will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks and disposable gloves at all times. Vistara shall implement social distancing across all possible passenger touchpoints and encourage the usage of self-service facilities such as web check-in and airport check-in kiosks."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    24,162

    +1,180*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,610

    +1,823*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,373

    +576*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,075

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,995,970

    +15,216*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,209,984

    +52,525*

  • Cured/Discharged

    985,957

    +28,863*  

  • Total DEATHS

    228,057

    +8,446*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres