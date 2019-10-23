Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vistara Starts Codesharing on SIA and SilkAir Flights to 35 Destinations

Vistara had signed the codeshare agreement with SIA and SilkAir in 2017 and expanded it this year in August when it started International operations.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
Google Assistant to Soon Predict Flight Delays on Smartphones
Representational Image. (Picture: Vistara twitter/ @airvistara)

As part of the expansion of its codeshare agreement with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and SilkAir, Vistara has now implemented codeshares on SIA- and SilkAir-operated flights to as many as 35 destinations spread across countries in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand. Codesharing on flights to the United States and Japan will follow soon.

Vistara will now add its ‘UK’ designator code to SIA- and SilkAir-operated flights beyond Singapore to various cities in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia. Commenting on the occasion, Vinod Kannan, Chief Strategy Officer, Vistara, said: “We are committed to providing a global network to our customers. Our codeshare agreement with SIA and SilkAir helps us to do this consistently to over 40 destinations around the world, given the high standards of product, service and operations that we share with them in common. We are sure that customers from India will appreciate the five-star flying experience to Singapore and beyond to their final destinations with us.”

Implementation of Vistara’s codeshare with SIA and SilkAir will soon include flights to four cities in the US and five in Japan, namely, New York (Newark), Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Tokyo, Osaka, Hiroshima, Nagoya and Fukuoka. Vistara had signed the codeshare agreement with SIA and SilkAir in 2017, the scope of which was expanded in August 2019 to international flights once Vistara started international operations.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
