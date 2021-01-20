News18 Logo

Vistara Starts Daily, Non-Stop Flights between Sharjah and Delhi, Check Complete Schedule Here
Vistara Starts Daily, Non-Stop Flights between Sharjah and Delhi, Check Complete Schedule Here

Vistara Airbus A321neo. Image used for representation. (Photo: Vistara)

Vistara Airbus A321neo. Image used for representation. (Photo: Vistara)

Starting January 24, Vistara will also fly daily between Mumbai and Sharjah.

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has announced daily services to and from Sharjah, under the travel bubble agreement between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is Vistara’s second destination in the UAE, complementing its 4-times weekly connectivity between Delhi and Dubai. Deploying its A320neo aircraft with a three-class cabin configuration, Vistara is the only airline to offer travellers the choice of flying Premium Economy between India and the UAE, in addition to Business and Economy cabins. Starting January 24, the airline will also fly daily between Mumbai and Sharjah.

Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer, Leslie Thng, said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our daily services between Delhi and Sharjah, and are excited to add flights on the Mumbai-Sharjah route in the next four days. These flights further strengthen our presence in the Middle East while offering travellers the choice of flying India’s best airline between India and the UAE.”

Schedule of Flights to and from Sharjah:

SectorFlight No.Days of OperationDepartureArrival
DELHI – SHARJAH – DELHI
20 Jan 2021 – 26 Jan 2021
Delhi (DEL) - Sharjah (SHJ)UK 267Daily0330 Hours0600 Hours
Sharjah (SHJ) – Delhi (DEL)UK 268Daily0700 Hours1235 Hours
27 Jan 2021 – 27 Mar 2021
Delhi (DEL) - Sharjah (SHJ)UK 267Daily0230 Hours0500 Hours
Sharjah (SHJ) – Delhi (DEL)UK 268Daily0600 Hours1135 Hours
MUMBAI – SHARJAH – MUMBAI
(24 Jan 2021 – 27 Mar 2021)
Mumabi (BOM) – Sharjah (SHJ)UK 253Daily1640 Hours1830 Hours
Sharjah (SHJ) – Mumbai (BOM)UK 254Daily1930 Hours0015 Hours (+1)

-(+1) indicates next day arrival

-All timings shown are in local time zones

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara encourages its customers to fully understand the applicable guidelines before making their bookings.


