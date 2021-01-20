Vistara Starts Daily, Non-Stop Flights between Sharjah and Delhi, Check Complete Schedule Here
Vistara Airbus A321neo. Image used for representation. (Photo: Vistara)
Starting January 24, Vistara will also fly daily between Mumbai and Sharjah.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: January 20, 2021, 13:35 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has announced daily services to and from Sharjah, under the travel bubble agreement between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is Vistara’s second destination in the UAE, complementing its 4-times weekly connectivity between Delhi and Dubai. Deploying its A320neo aircraft with a three-class cabin configuration, Vistara is the only airline to offer travellers the choice of flying Premium Economy between India and the UAE, in addition to Business and Economy cabins. Starting January 24, the airline will also fly daily between Mumbai and Sharjah.
Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer, Leslie Thng, said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our daily services between Delhi and Sharjah, and are excited to add flights on the Mumbai-Sharjah route in the next four days. These flights further strengthen our presence in the Middle East while offering travellers the choice of flying India’s best airline between India and the UAE.”
Schedule of Flights to and from Sharjah:
-(+1) indicates next day arrival
-All timings shown are in local time zones
Also Watch:
Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara encourages its customers to fully understand the applicable guidelines before making their bookings.