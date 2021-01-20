Vistara Starts Daily, Non-Stop Flights between Sharjah and Delhi, Check Complete Schedule Here

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has announced daily services to and from Sharjah, under the travel bubble agreement between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is Vistara’s second destination in the UAE, complementing its 4-times weekly connectivity between Delhi and Dubai. Deploying its A320neo aircraft with a three-class cabin configuration, Vistara is the only airline to offer travellers the choice of flying Premium Economy between India and the UAE, in addition to Business and Economy cabins. Starting January 24, the airline will also fly daily between Mumbai and Sharjah.

Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer, Leslie Thng, said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our daily services between Delhi and Sharjah, and are excited to add flights on the Mumbai-Sharjah route in the next four days. These flights further strengthen our presence in the Middle East while offering travellers the choice of flying India’s best airline between India and the UAE.”

Schedule of Flights to and from Sharjah:

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival DELHI – SHARJAH – DELHI 20 Jan 2021 – 26 Jan 2021 Delhi (DEL) - Sharjah (SHJ) UK 267 Daily 0330 Hours 0600 Hours Sharjah (SHJ) – Delhi (DEL) UK 268 Daily 0700 Hours 1235 Hours 27 Jan 2021 – 27 Mar 2021 Delhi (DEL) - Sharjah (SHJ) UK 267 Daily 0230 Hours 0500 Hours Sharjah (SHJ) – Delhi (DEL) UK 268 Daily 0600 Hours 1135 Hours MUMBAI – SHARJAH – MUMBAI (24 Jan 2021 – 27 Mar 2021) Mumabi (BOM) – Sharjah (SHJ) UK 253 Daily 1640 Hours 1830 Hours Sharjah (SHJ) – Mumbai (BOM) UK 254 Daily 1930 Hours 0015 Hours (+1)

-(+1) indicates next day arrival

-All timings shown are in local time zones

Also Watch:

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara encourages its customers to fully understand the applicable guidelines before making their bookings.