Vistara Starts Onboard Wi-Fi Facility on International Flights, Free of Cost for Limited Period

Vistara will offer in-flight Wi-Fi internet connectivity onboard international flights operated by its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, starting 18 September 2020 on flights between Delhi and London Heathrow. This makes Vistara the first Indian airline to offer the service.

As an introductory offer, the service will be available free of cost to all Vistara customers for a limited period. Vistara plans to soon introduce the service on its Airbus A321neo aircraft as well, subject to regulatory approvals.

Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Vinod Kannan, said: “We are delighted to offer on-board WiFi internet connectivity which takes our on-board travel experience to truly global standards. We are also glad to be the first Indian carrier to be able to offer this service to our customers. We truly hope our customers enjoy this new addition as we continuously strive to surpass their expectations.”

The state-of-the-art wireless connectivity system by Panasonic Avionics on Vistara’s Dreamliner allows passengers to access the internet on all Wi-Fi enabled mobile phones, tablets and laptops. Vistara customers can now stay seamlessly connected at 35,000 feet above the ground, send email, access information, use social media, and more.

During the limited period of the free offering, Vistara will gather information on system functionality and feedback on the overall customer experience to further fine-tune the service. The airline will announce the tariff plans for the service in due course .

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and Tripadvisor, and has also been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards.