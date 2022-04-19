Vistara Summertime Sale Details: Domestic Flights Start at Rs 2,499, International at Rs 12,999

Vistara Summertime Sale: Vistara has announced a Summertime Sale across its domestic and international network. The sale is available on all three classes of travel – Economy, Premium Economy and Business.

Domestic bookings under the sale are open for a period of 72 hours from 19 April 2022 to 21 April 2022 with one-way all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 2,499 for Economy, Rs 3,459 for Premium Economy and Rs 9,999 for Business Class. On international routes, all-inclusive return fares start at Rs 12,999 for Economy, Rs 17,249 for Premium Economy and Rs 35,549 for Business Class with a weeklong booking period from 19 April to 25 April.

Bookings under the sale are now open on Vistara’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and through travel agents. Direct channel discounts, corporate discounts/soft benefits will not apply to these promotional fares, and vouchers cannot be used for these bookings. The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here are the prices:

DOMESTIC: SAMPLE ONE-WAY ALL-IN PROMOTIONAL FARES (IN INR) FROM TO Economy Premium Economy Business Class Delhi Dehradun 2,499 N/A N/A Delhi Chandigarh 2,519 3,459 14,439 Delhi Lucknow 2,939 3,939 9,999 Mumbai Chandigarh 4,149 5,449 16,159 Udaipur Delhi 2,969 3,959 14,839 Delhi Amritsar 3,089 4,179 12,409 Delhi Leh 3,089 3,929 12,849 Delhi Srinagar 3,089 4,169 14,429 Mumbai Varanasi 3,939 4,799 23,419 Delhi Varanasi 3,529 4,609 12,369 Mumbai Goa 2,929 3,929 15,669 Delhi Kochi 5,059 6,029 27,249 Delhi Goa 4,609 5,559 25,819 Mumbai Bengaluru 3,519 4,879 16,659 Delhi Kolkata 4,159 5,079 25,239 ** Above fares are exclusive of convenience fees

Here are the prices for the international flights:

INTERNATIONAL: SAMPLE ALL-IN RETURN PROMOTIONAL FARES (IN INR) FROM TO Economy Premium Economy Business Class Delhi Kathmandu 12,999 17,249 43,099 Mumbai Colombo 22,649 30,099 35,549 Delhi Dhaka 14,399 24,299 68,799 Delhi Singapore 18,449 27,599 70,349 Mumbai Dubai 20,849 28,549 60,149

As per Vistara, all fares are inclusive of taxes, for travel between 20 June and 30 September 2022 (blackout dates apply).

