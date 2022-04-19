CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#Jahangirpuri
Home » News » Auto » Vistara Summertime Sale Details: Domestic Flights Start at Rs 2,499, International at Rs 12,999
1-MIN READ

Vistara Summertime Sale Details: Domestic Flights Start at Rs 2,499, International at Rs 12,999

Image used for representation. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Image used for representation. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Vistara Summertime Sale: Vistara has announced a sale across its domestic and international network, see all details here

Auto Desk

Vistara Summertime Sale: Vistara has announced a Summertime Sale across its domestic and international network. The sale is available on all three classes of travel – Economy, Premium Economy and Business.

Domestic bookings under the sale are open for a period of 72 hours from 19 April 2022 to 21 April 2022 with one-way all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 2,499 for Economy, Rs 3,459 for Premium Economy and Rs 9,999 for Business Class. On international routes, all-inclusive return fares start at Rs 12,999 for Economy, Rs 17,249 for Premium Economy and Rs 35,549 for Business Class with a weeklong booking period from 19 April to 25 April.

Bookings under the sale are now open on Vistara’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and through travel agents. Direct channel discounts, corporate discounts/soft benefits will not apply to these promotional fares, and vouchers cannot be used for these bookings. The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here are the prices:

DOMESTIC: SAMPLE ONE-WAY ALL-IN PROMOTIONAL FARES (IN INR)

FROM

TOEconomy Premium Economy Business Class
DelhiDehradun2,499N/AN/A
DelhiChandigarh2,5193,45914,439
DelhiLucknow2,9393,9399,999
MumbaiChandigarh4,1495,44916,159
UdaipurDelhi2,9693,95914,839
DelhiAmritsar3,0894,17912,409
DelhiLeh3,0893,92912,849
DelhiSrinagar3,0894,16914,429
MumbaiVaranasi3,9394,79923,419
DelhiVaranasi3,5294,60912,369
MumbaiGoa2,9293,92915,669
DelhiKochi5,0596,02927,249
DelhiGoa4,6095,55925,819
MumbaiBengaluru3,5194,87916,659
DelhiKolkata4,1595,07925,239
** Above fares are exclusive of convenience fees

Here are the prices for the international flights:

INTERNATIONAL: SAMPLE ALL-IN RETURN PROMOTIONAL FARES (IN INR)

FROM

TOEconomyPremium EconomyBusiness Class
DelhiKathmandu12,99917,24943,099
MumbaiColombo22,64930,09935,549
DelhiDhaka14,39924,29968,799
DelhiSingapore18,44927,59970,349
MumbaiDubai20,84928,54960,149

As per Vistara, all fares are inclusive of taxes, for travel between 20 June and 30 September 2022 (blackout dates apply).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 19, 2022, 18:45 IST