Vistara Temporarily Reduces Flights to Bangkok and Singapore Due to Coronavirus Scare

Vistara has made temporary adjustments to selected services to/from Bangkok and Singapore in March 2020, in response to weak demand due to the Covid-19 outbreak. As a result, 20 flights between Delhi and Bangkok, 26 flights between Mumbai and Singapore and 8 flights between Delhi and Singapore will be cancelled in March 2020. Customers booked on any of the cancelled flights can either opt for a full refund (no cancellation fee) or change to alternatives dates free of cost (no re-issuance fee).

Vistara will continue to monitor the situation and progressively evaluate the need for any further adjustments to its schedule to meet changing demand patterns. Details of the flights cancelled in March 2020 are as follows: