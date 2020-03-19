Vistara Temporarily Suspends International Flights, Makes Adjustments to Domestic Routes

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to increase in India, airlines are suffering from low demand forcing a handful of them to make major changes to their operation. Joining the same is Vistara, which has announced that it will be temporarily suspending its international flights starting March 20 to March 31. This is alongside temporary adjustments to the domestic routes due to low demand. Affected customers, according to the company, will be fully refunded.

Ahead of this, budget airline GoAir had announced its decision to temporarily suspend its international operations, in light of the same reason. In a statement to PTI, the airline said the sharp decline in air travel that it was experiencing was "unprecedented".

Against this backdrop, the carrier said it was temporarily suspending all international operations, starting March 17 until April 15.

"GoAir has also initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay programme that will not only help the company counter the short-term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross-section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity," the statement said.