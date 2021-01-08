Vistara to Commence Direct Flights Between Delhi and Frankfurt From February 18

Vistara has announced special, non-stop flights between Delhi and Frankfurt from 18 February 2020. The airline will fly twice a week between the two cities, on Thursdays and Saturdays, as part of the ‘transport bubble’ formed between India and Germany.

The new route will be served by Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Frankfurt is Vistara’s second destination in Europe after London, United Kingdom. Subject to existing regulations around transit traffic, passenger can also travel via Frankfurt to rest of Germany and EU. Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

Commenting on the importance of this new route in Vistara’s network strategy, Mr. Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “As a key gateway to Germany and an ever-thriving metropolis that is a global hub of finance, commerce and trade, Frankfurt is another significant addition to our route network that also strengthens our presence in Europe. India and Germany enjoy very strong ties, the impressions of which are visible in many areas including business, science and technology, that continue to fuel demand for travel between the two countries. Not only this, Germany is also home to hundreds of thousands of Indians and people of Indian origin. Flyers from both, India and Germany, will now have the choice of flying India’s best airline on this route that is trusted by millions of people for its world-class products, service and on-point hygiene and safety protocols.”