Vistara Commences Direct Flights Between Delhi and Paris, Price Starts at Rs 26,514

Full-service carrier Vistara has commenced non-stop flight operations between Delhi-Paris. These flights are operated under the air bubble agreement. Vistara is scheduled to fly twice a week between the two cities - on Wednesdays and Sundays. “Paris is one of the most popular destinations in Europe and CDG an important airport for any airline intending to serve the region," Vistara Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said.

“Given the strong economic and cultural ties, there is a high demand for direct connectivity between India and France, and therefore Paris fits our network very well."

The Delhi-Paris route is being served by Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Aviation regulator DGCA recently said that the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country has been extended till November 30. Earlier, the overseas flights were suspended till October 31 and have been under suspension since March 23.

This means that government will continue operating flights under the travel bubbles that the Government has established with countries like the US, Germany, Dubai, the UK, Canada and France among other countries. More of these bilateral air bubbles will be announced soon.

Also Watch:

After the first wave of COVID-19 subsided, a lot of countries opened their borders for tourists from India, especially Dubai, Maldives and Seychelles. However, we the arrival of second-wave and increasing cases, almost every country put India on a red list of international arrivals. Things, now, are again going back to normal and with India managing to reduce infection rate drastically, international travellers from India holding tourist visas are being allowed by many countries. With the vaccination meted out and countries allowing international travel, there is a great relief.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.