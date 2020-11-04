AUTO

1-MIN READ

Vistara to Commence Flights Between Delhi and Doha From November 19 Under Air Bubble Agreement

Vistara Airbus A321Neo aircraft. (Image source: Vistara)

The airline will operate its Airbus A320neo twice a week between the Delhi and Doha, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Vistara has announced that it will commence international flights between Delhi and Doha from November 19. . The airline will operate its Airbus A320neo twice a week between the two cities, on Thursdays and Sundays, as part of the bilateral ‘transport bubble’ agreement between India and Qatar. Bookings are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

Mr. Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said: “We are pleased to strengthen our presence in the Middle-East by adding another global city to our steadily growing network, albeit for special flights under the ‘transport bubble’. As an economic hub of the region, Doha continues to draw business travellers and is home to a large number of Indian expatriates.We are confident that travellers on this route will appreciate having the choice of flying India’s only five star airline.”

Recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that Indian airlines can operate maximum 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights till February 24 next year due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

On October 29, the ministry issued a new order clarifying that the September 2 order "shall remain in force until 2359 hrs on February 24, 2021 or until further orders" due to the "prevailing situation of COVID-19". On June 26, the ministry had allowed the airlines to operate a maximum of 45 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

