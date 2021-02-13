Vistara to Commence Special Direct Flights Between Male and Mumbai From March 3

Full-service carrier Vistara will operate special, non-stop flights between Maldives capital Male and Mumbai from March 3.

Accordingly, the airline will fly three times a week to Male under India's travel bubble agreement with the Maldives. Vistara will deploy its Airbus A320neo aircraft with three-class cabin configuration on the route.

Commenting on the launch of the new routes, Mr. Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “Our new service to the Maldives will give travellers greater access to one of India’s most-preferred holiday destinations. We are delighted at the opportunity of taking India’s Best Airline to more places and offering the very best of air travel to people flying between India and the Maldives while maintaining the highest standards of safety and hygiene.”

At present, all tourist establishments in the Maldives have been regulated to ensure that they are in line with the Covid-19 safe tourism guidelines issued by the Maldivian Ministry of Tourism along with a certification program to uphold high safety and hygiene standards.

"Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa or entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies," the airline said in a statement.

(With inputs from IANS)