Vistara to Run Special Flights to Japan Under Air Bubble Pact Starting June 16, Bookings Open

Vistara has announced special, non-stop flights between Delhi (DEL) and Tokyo (HND) starting 16 June 2021. The airline will fly once a week between the two capital cities under India’s travel bubble agreement with Japan. The airline will use its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with three-class cabin configuration to serve the route.

Vistara has also trained its cabin crew in the Japanese language to extend the warmth of true Indian hospitality to travellers from Japan.

Mr. Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “Far East has been an extremely important geography for our global expansion from the beginning for its tremendous growth potential. We are delighted to add Japan to our international network, under the travel bubble and look forward to providing the best of Indian hospitality while maintaining the highest standards of safety and hygiene for our customers on this sector.”

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and Tripadvisor and has also been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards. In a short span of six years since starting operations, Vistara has raised the bar for operations and service delivery in the Indian aviation industry by offering a world-class flying experience to travellers.

