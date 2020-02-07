Vistara to Start Daily Direct Flights Between Delhi and Dehradun From March 29

Vistara has added Dehradun, Uttarakhand as the 36th destination to its network. The airline will operate daily flights between Delhi and Dehradun starting March 29, 2020. Bookings open today with introductory all-inclusive one-way fares starting from Rs 2,499 in Economy Class, Rs 4,699 in Premium Economy and Rs 12,299 in Business Class. Customers from Dehradun can also take seamless connections through Delhi to other cities on Vistara’s network, including but not limited to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Ranchi, Raipur and Varanasi.

Vistara will operate daily direct flights departing from Delhi at 1350hrs and arriving in Dehradun at 1455 hours. Passengers travelling from Dehradun can depart at 1530 hours and arrive in Delhi at 1630 hours.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara said: “With its close proximity to several of India’s most-visited tourist destinations, Dehradun is the gateway to the state of Uttarakhand. Over the past decade, the city has seen a tremendous upswing in economic growth following the establishment of software technology parks and SEZs. We see a significant demand for a full-service flying experience on the Delhi-Dehradun route and look forward to bringing our five-star rated service to business and leisure travellers alike”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.