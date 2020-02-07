Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Vistara to Start Daily Direct Flights Between Delhi and Dehradun From March 29

Vistara is offering one-way fares from Delhi to Dehradun starting from Rs 2,499 in Economy Class, Rs 4,699 in Premium Economy and Rs 12,299 in Business Class.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google Assistant to Soon Predict Flight Delays on Smartphones
Representational Image.

Vistara has added Dehradun, Uttarakhand as the 36th destination to its network. The airline will operate daily flights between Delhi and Dehradun starting March 29, 2020. Bookings open today with introductory all-inclusive one-way fares starting from Rs 2,499 in Economy Class, Rs 4,699 in Premium Economy and Rs 12,299 in Business Class. Customers from Dehradun can also take seamless connections through Delhi to other cities on Vistara’s network, including but not limited to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Ranchi, Raipur and Varanasi.

Vistara will operate daily direct flights departing from Delhi at 1350hrs and arriving in Dehradun at 1455 hours. Passengers travelling from Dehradun can depart at 1530 hours and arrive in Delhi at 1630 hours.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara said: “With its close proximity to several of India’s most-visited tourist destinations, Dehradun is the gateway to the state of Uttarakhand. Over the past decade, the city has seen a tremendous upswing in economic growth following the establishment of software technology parks and SEZs. We see a significant demand for a full-service flying experience on the Delhi-Dehradun route and look forward to bringing our five-star rated service to business and leisure travellers alike”.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram