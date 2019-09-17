Vistara to Start Daily Flight on Delhi-Indore Route from October 26
Vistara airline on Saturday announced it will start a daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26. With this, Indore becomes 30th destination on its network.
Vistara airlines. (Image: Reuters)
Vistara airline on Saturday announced it will start a daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26. With this, Indore becomes 30th destination on its network.
According to Vistara, the flight will depart from Delhi airport at 6.55 am daily and arrive at Indore airport at 8.20 am.
The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily. Vinod Kannan, the chief strategy officer, Vistara, said, "A key manufacturing centre that's now also emerging as a major SME hub, Indore has seen a significant spike in demand for greater air connectivity to the rest of the country." The airline connects 30 destinations, including three international, and operates over 1,200 flights per week using 32 aircraft in its fleet.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro
- Rats Can Now Be Trained to Play Hide and Seek With Humans. We're Not Kidding.
- Tamil Nadu's New EV Policy Seeks Full Road Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2022
- Mi Smart Water Purifier Launched in India at Rs 11,999: Here's How it Works
- 'Caught in the Moment': Virat Kohli Credits Contemplative Pic to Wife Anushka Sharma