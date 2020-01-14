Vistara to Start Daily Flights Between Delhi and Nepal from February 2020

Vistara, India’s full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, today added Kathmandu, Nepal, as the fifth international destination to its network. Vistara will operate daily flights between Delhi and Kathmandu starting 11 February 2020, the bookings for which open today, progressively on all channels including Vistara’s website, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps and through travel agents.

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said: “We are happy to launch services to Kathmandu, the gateway to a country with significant trade and cultural ties with India. The timing could not have been any better, as Nepal recently kick-started its global tourism campaign, ‘Visit Nepal Year 2020’ and prepares to welcome 2 million tourists this year. These factors make Kathmandu a promising addition to Vistara’s growing network. As India’s only five-star carrier, we look forward to contributing to Nepal’s tourism growth meaningfully and providing business and leisure travellers alike the finest way to fly between the two countries”.

Introductory round-trip fares between Delhi and Kathmandu are as follows:

Flight schedule for Vistara flights between Delhi and Kathmandu

(Image: Vistara)

