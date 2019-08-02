Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vistara to Start Daily Mumbai-Dubai Flight from 21 August, Rs 17,820 Return Airfare

Customers can also take convenient one-stop connections to/from other cities beyond Mumbai, namely Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad and Kolkata, as well as Singapore.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 2:30 PM IST

Vistara airlines. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Vistara has launched new flight to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) as its second international destination to the network and opened bookings for daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai starting 21 August 2019. The airline will use its Airbus A320neo aircraft with three-class cabin configuration to fly to and from Dubai, making Vistara the first airline to offer the choice of Premium Economy class for travel between India and the UAE in addition to Economy and Business Class.

Customers can also take convenient one-stop connections to/from other cities beyond Mumbai, namely Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad and Kolkata, as well as Singapore. The introductory, all-inclusive, round-trip fares include Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai trip that costs Rs 17,820 for Economy, Rs 24,900 for Premium Economy and Rs 37,465 for Business. For Dubai-Mumbai-Dubai route, customers can book tickets at AED 765 for the economy, AED 1085 for premium economy and AED 2315 for business.

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We’re delighted to add Dubai to our growing network, a city that has been constantly thriving for decades and always has something new to offer. With the continuous influx of international trade, business and tourists all year round, especially given the strong economic and cultural ties between India and the UAE, Dubai makes a key addition to our growing network. We’re very excited to offer India’s finest flying experience to travellers from both the countries.”

Earlier in July, the company announced the launch of its international operations from next month with flight services to Singapore from New Delhi and Mumbai. Vistara will operate two daily flights to Singapore, one each from New Delhi and Mumbai, starting from August 6 and August 7 respectively, the airline said in a release. The Delhi-based carrier currently operates to 24 domestic destinations. The international services to Singapore will be operated by a Boeing 737-800NG aircraft with a two-class cabin configuration, business and economy, it said.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK


