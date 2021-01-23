Vistara's 787-9 Dreamliner to Now Feature Panasonic Arc 3D Inflight Map Application

Vistara airline on Friday said its B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft would now feature Panasonic's new 3D inflight map application called Arc. "Vistara passengers will now be able to choose from over 20 distinct map views in 4K for various phases of flight, incorporating everything from stunning 3D satellite imagery, local and global views," the airline said in a press release.

Arc also has a feature that enables a passenger to see the aircraft's relative position to their selected map location throughout his or her flight, it said. Vistara said it is world's first airline that features the Arc application.

Commenting on the addition of this yet another differentiating feature to their onboard experience, Vinod Kannan, Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “Inflight entertainment plays an extremely important role in the overall experience of flying with an airline, especially on a long flight. Our partnership with Panasonic has helped us in bringing state-of-the-art IFE systems and satellite connectivity to our customers. Arc, with trailblazing capabilities, will not only help us keep our customers engaged on their flights, but also open up a whole new medium for us to interact with them. We are delighted to make this cutting-edge application a part of the award-winning Vistara experience in our continuous effort to maximise customer delight.”

Andrew Mohr, Vice President of Digital Services and Solutions for Panasonic Avionics Corporation said: “We are delighted by this opportunity to partner with Vistara on the launch of Arc on their Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Arc represents a new generation of map technology, perfectly tuned to take advantage of our latest IFE hardware. Introducing many industry firsts, this collaboration with Vistara has resulted in both companies jointly setting a new benchmark for the inflight map experience.”

"The map platform will be progressively made available on the airline's brand new A321neo aircraft as well," the airline said. Vistara has a fleet of 45 aircraft, including 35 Airbus A320, two Airbus A321neo, six Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.