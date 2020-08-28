Vistara's Debut India-London Flight Lands at Heathrow Airport, To Operate Thrice a Week

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, operated its first long-haul flight from Delhi to London Heathrow with its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The flight departed from Delhi at 0215 hrs (IST) and landed in London at 0655 hrs (BST). Vistara is operating special, non-stop flights under the bilateral ‘transport bubble’ from 28 August to 24 October 2020 and will fly thrice a week between the two cities.

Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Leslie Thng, said, “Though not regular scheduled flights, we are excited about starting operations to our first long-haul destination. This, in many ways, marks the beginning of a new phase of growth in the global skies for Vistara. This also gives us the opportunity to introduce India’s finest and only five-star airline to London.”

“On this very popular route, the flyers now have the choice of experiencing unmatched comfort complemented by high standards of safety and hygiene”, he further added.

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand the relevant guidelines before making their bookings.

Under the air bubble, Vistara will fly flights to London from Delhi on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 02.15 AM and will fly back the same flight on same days at 15.35 PM (Both local time zones).

The first flight from London Heathrow to Delhi will be on Saturday 29 Aug at 0855 hours. All other flights will follow above schedule.