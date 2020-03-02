Vistara's New Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to Run on Domestic Routes, Offer WiFi, Flatbeds

Vistara airlines has procured India's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner two-aisle aircraft. At its launch today, Vistara has confirmed that the new aircraft will run on domestic routes and will offer accessibilities like in-flight Wi-Fi services and flatbeds. The new aircraft is the first of six that Vistara purchased from Boeing. The second Vistara Dreamliner is currently on the production line and will be delivered soon.

Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner comes with 299 seats in three-class cabin configuration, giving customers a choice of Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins. Vistara’s Dreamliners feature lie-flat business class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration that gives direct aisle access to each Business Class passenger, and a separate Premium Economy cabin will offer seats in a 2-3-2 configuration. This aircraft also includes in-seat TVs in all three cabins with High Definition (HD) Display offering a cutting-edge In-flight Entertainment system powered by Panasonic as well as in-flight WiFi internet connectivity onboard long-haul international flights, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. The latter, thus, makes Vistara India’s first airline to offer the service.

The aircraft also features Boeing-designed advanced air purification system, more headroom, greater space in overhead bins, larger windows that give an increased sense of space, turbulence-dampening technology, and lower cabin altitude – all designed for travelers to arrive at their destination feeling fresh and time-adjusted.

Click here to take a closer look at the new aircraft.