Vistara's Newly-Inducted Airbus A321Neo Aircraft to Take First Flight on August 20 Between Delhi and Chennai

Vistara has opened bookings for commercial flights to be operated by its newly-inducted Airbus A321neo aircraft. The first commercial flight is scheduled on 20 August 2020 between Delhi and Chennai.

Vistara is the only airline in South Asia to offer full-flat beds in Business Class on the narrowbody jet. The airline's Airbus A321neo will operate on domestic routes for a limited period before being deployed on international routes, subject to regulatory approvals.

Celebrating the induction of the new A321neo aircraft to its fleet, Vistara has announced an exclusive offer for all its loyal customers. Club Vistara members can enjoy an exclusive 20% off on Award Flights and Upgrade Awards on all Vistara flights for the bookings made between 20 August 2020 and 03 September 2020 for travel until 31 October 2020.

Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vinod Kannan, said, “This is a great opportunity for customers to enjoy our new cabins - designed for short and medium-haul international operations - on flights within India for some time. We are confident that our customers will appreciate our effort in going over every detail for a seamless, comfortable and truly world-class flying experience.”

Vistara’s Airbus A321neo has a total of 188 seats with 12 in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy, and 152 in Economy. Among other cutting-edge features, the aircraft offers in-seat power/USB Charging Ports for customers in all three cabins.