Vivo IPL 2018 – Tata Motors to Auction Nexon Compact SUV for Cancer Awareness
Tata Nexon's official partnership with the Vivo IPL is planning to aid the research for cancer with this captains' autographed car.
Tata Nexon. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Tata NEXON, the latest lifestyle compact SUV from Tata Motors is the official partner for the biggest sporting event in the country, the Vivo IPL 2018. On the eve of the official opening match, captains of 8 leading franchisees participating in Vivo IPL this year, autographed a TATA NEXON with the aim to increase awareness about the soaring cancer plague in the nation. This NEXON will be auctioned and the proceeds will go to Tata Cancer Care Trust, formed to extend cancer care in India.
Fueling Tata Trust's mission to generate mass awareness about Cancer & its risk factors, Tata Nexon's official partnership with the Vivo IPL is planning to aid the research for cancer with this captains' autographed car that motivates people for regular screening and supports delivery of affordable care close to patients’ homes. Going beyond the obvious brand and marketing initiatives, Tata Motors has taken the Tata Nexon association with Vivo IPL to Level Nex, through this noble initiative.
Vivo IPL captains sign the Tata Nexon to support the Tata Cancer Trust's mission in India. (Image: Tata Motors)
Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its association with Tata Nexon as the Official Partner for the Indian Premier League. The association, which is for next three years, will provide Tata Motors to derive great synergies using the platform of IPL to provide a unique and differentiated experience to its customers.
As the Official Partner, Tata Motors will leverage the IPL 2018 platform to showcase the new Nexon in the stadium, across all matches, with exciting on-ground engagement plans and merchandise. The matches will witness unique engagement activities like the Tata Nexon Super Striker – the best striker of the match/tournament stands a chance to win daily and season award.
The striker of the tournament will win a Tata Nexon. The Tata Nexon Fan Catch, on the other hand, is an engagement plan with fans where anyone who takes a single-handed catch in a match stands a chance to win INR 1 lakh and the season winner gets a Nexon. Tata Nexon will also leverage the 36 cities, Fan Park events for experiential and engaging brand experience.
The Tata Nexon is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine with an output of 110 PS power and 260 Nm of torque and also the same petrol 1.2-litre Revotron unit with 110 PS output and 170 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, with an AMT in the process for coming days.
