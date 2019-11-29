Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vodafone-Idea on Making Connected Cars a Reality in India - Watch Video

We were most opportune to have a word with the Chief of Business Operations of Vodafone-Idea Limited, Nick Gliddon to have a closer look at the company's association with Kia Motors.

News18.com

Updated:November 29, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
Kia Seltos will come with UVO connected technology. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Kia's foray into the Indian market sent ripples in the SUV segment as the company toppled leading players that dominated the segment. The car is among the handful of manufacturers that have launched cars with connectivity features in tandem with the Internet of Things. For the same, Kia Motors partnered with Vodafone Idea to shape connectivity features in the car. The Seltos comes with the UVO technology that works with the help of an embedded e-SIM in the infotainment system that keeps it in the loop with the internet.

We were most opportune to have a word with the Chief of Business Operations of Vodafone-Idea Limited, Nick Gliddon to have a closer look at the company's association with Kia Motors. The car comes equipped with the UVO connect, a connected car technology which offers an array of convenience and safety features. The UVO boasts 37 smart features under five distinct categories i.e. Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. It will be free for the first three years for its users. A few of its notable functionalities include AI Voice Command, Stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization, Auto Collision Notification, SOS-emergency assistance, Remote engine start & stop, Remotely operated Air Purifier and In-Car Air Quality Monitor, Safety alert (Geo fence, Time Fence, Speed, Valet, Idle).

The close proximity to the internet and its subsequent dependency on crucial functions in the car, begs for the question, security. In his own words, Gliddon states that security is one of the top-priorities for Vodafone-Idea. The e-SIM comes with similar encryption that is used for mobile networks that make it secure and safe. With over, 10 million connected cars already on the road, Vodafone-Idea aims to further accentuate their expertise in the area in the near future.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
