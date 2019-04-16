English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen 7-Seat Electric SUV Concept Car to Premiere at Shanghai Motor Show
Beyond this future production model, the I.D. Roomzz offers a glimpse at the future of large electric SUVs to be produced by Volkswagen.
The Volkswagen I.D. Roomzz will be revealed to the public at the Shanghai Motor Show April 18 - 25, 2019. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
German car manufacturer Volkswagen is to premiere I.D. Roomzz, a fully-electric 7-seat SUV concept car, at the Shanghai Motor Show in China, which opens to the general public on April 18, 2019. Its two electric engines produce 225kw power (equivalent to 306hp), with acceleration from 0 - 60mph in 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 110mph. The I.D. Roomzz also features a battery range up of to 280 miles (450km). Volkswagen also announced that the battery can recharge up to 80% within only 30 minutes with the fast-charge system. In I.D. Pilot mode, the I.D. Roomzz can drive autonomously (level 4) without active input from the driver.
The I.D. Roomzz concept has a modulable interior which can be personalized according to each customer's requirements and the chosen method of driving. The interior can also transform into a kind of lounge when the car drives in autonomous mode. The I.D. Pilot Relax mode allows each passenger to customize the position of their seat according to their preferences. For even greater comfort, the CleanAir system uses filters to ensure a constant supply of clean air even when the ambient air is highly polluted.
This concept car will eventually result in a series version of a spacious 5m-long SUV with three rows of seats, set to be launched in China in 2021. Beyond this future production model, the I.D. Roomzz offers a glimpse at the future of large electric SUVs to be produced by Volkswagen. This is the brand's 6th concept model based on the modular electric platform (MEB) after the I.D. Compact, I.D. Crozz, I.D. Buzz, I.D. Vizzion and I.D. Buggy.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
