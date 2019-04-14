English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volkswagen Ameo Corporate Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs 6.69 Lakh
The Volkswagen Ameo Corporate edition is available on the Highline Plus MT variant in both petrol and diesel versions.
Volkswagen Ameo Corporate Edition. (Image: Volkswagen India)
Volkswagen has launched a special edition of their sub-compact sedan Ameo in India. The company says that the‘Ameo Corporate edition’ caters to corporate and business customers in the country. The Ameo Corporate edition gets a starting price of Rs 6.69 lakh for the MPI Highline Plus MT variant.
Speaking on this occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “The made-for-India and made-in-India Ameo is carline specifically developed for the Indian market. It’s a true testament of German engineering in a compact sedan filled with segment-leading features. Through the Ameo Corporate edition, we aim to offer globally renowned standards of safety, quality and fun-to-drive experience to all our customers”
Volkswagen Ameo, which was the company's first sub-4-metre sedan, is available with a 1-litre 3-cylinder MPI engine mated to the 5-speed manual gearbox. It also comes with 1.5-litre TDI engine which gets an option of a 5-speed gearbox and a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.
The 'Made in India' car offers segment first features like cruise control, rain sensing wipers, centre armrest, anti-pinch power windows and static cornering lights in its top variants.
In terms of safety, all variants of the Volkswagen Ameo will come equipped with dual front airbags and ABS as standard. The Ameo further includes a rearview camera with parking sensors, electronic anti-theft immobilizer, defogger, among other features.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
