Volkswagen Announces Benefits for Indian Customers With 2019 Volkfest Annual Carnival

Volkswagen has announced its annual festive carnival – Volksfest 2019. Prospective and existing customers can avail a host of benefits across sales, after-sales and financial services. The festive offerings will be available across Volkswagen India’s network of 132 sales touchpoints in 102 cities till 31st October 2019.

In line with its latest campaign ‘Power to Play’, Volkswagen India continues with a partnership with Mattel India’s Hot Wheels brand. Each customer that test drives a Volkswagen carline is eligible for a miniature Volkswagen – Hot Wheels scale model manufactured by Mattel India. In addition, Volkswagen has organized engagement opportunities and activation zones that would enhance customer interaction at the dealerships.

Commenting on the commencement of Volksfest 2019, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Volksfest 2019 is an opportune moment that enables us to celebrate the festive spirit with our customers. Every year, we increase our benchmark by offering our customers a unique comprehensive value-based proposition that includes benefits on the purchase, after-sales initiatives and attractive financing options. In addition, Volkswagen has partnered with Mattel India’s Hot Wheels to provide miniature Volkswagen models to customers. With this, we aim to relive our childhood passion for collecting fun memorabilia, which is also showcased while purchasing a Volkswagen vehicle.”

Beginning 1st September 2019, Volkswagen announced a 5-year warranty for its diesel carlines across the Polo, Ameo and Vento. Additionally, the company will also offer a standard vehicle warranty of 4 years or 100,000 km, road-side assistance for 4 years.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.