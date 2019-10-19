Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Volkswagen Announces Benefits for Indian Customers With 2019 Volkfest Annual Carnival

Beginning 1st September 2019, Volkswagen announced a 5-year warranty for its diesel carlines across the Polo, Ameo and Vento.

News18.com

Updated:October 19, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
Volkswagen Ameo Diesel, Volkswagen Ameo Diesel price, Volkswagen Ameo Diesel launch, Volkswagen Ameo Diesel specs, Volkswagen Ameo Diesel features, Volkswagen, automobiles, technology news
Volkswagen Ameo. (Photo: News18/Siddharth Safaya)

Volkswagen has announced its annual festive carnival – Volksfest 2019. Prospective and existing customers can avail a host of benefits across sales, after-sales and financial services. The festive offerings will be available across Volkswagen India’s network of 132 sales touchpoints in 102 cities till 31st October 2019.

In line with its latest campaign ‘Power to Play’, Volkswagen India continues with a partnership with Mattel India’s Hot Wheels brand. Each customer that test drives a Volkswagen carline is eligible for a miniature Volkswagen – Hot Wheels scale model manufactured by Mattel India. In addition, Volkswagen has organized engagement opportunities and activation zones that would enhance customer interaction at the dealerships.

Commenting on the commencement of Volksfest 2019, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Volksfest 2019 is an opportune moment that enables us to celebrate the festive spirit with our customers. Every year, we increase our benchmark by offering our customers a unique comprehensive value-based proposition that includes benefits on the purchase, after-sales initiatives and attractive financing options. In addition, Volkswagen has partnered with Mattel India’s Hot Wheels to provide miniature Volkswagen models to customers. With this, we aim to relive our childhood passion for collecting fun memorabilia, which is also showcased while purchasing a Volkswagen vehicle.”

Beginning 1st September 2019, Volkswagen announced a 5-year warranty for its diesel carlines across the Polo, Ameo and Vento. Additionally, the company will also offer a standard vehicle warranty of 4 years or 100,000 km, road-side assistance for 4 years.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK


