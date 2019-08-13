Volkswagen Announces Customer Support Service for Flood-Affected Regions in India
Under road-side assist, affected cars would be transported free of cost to the nearest Volkswagen dealer.
Volkswagen Ameo. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Volkswagen has announced comprehensive service support for flood-affected vehicles in parts of Kerala, Karnataka and the Kolhapur & Sangli districts of Maharashtra. Owing to the widespread destruction caused by torrential rainfall leading to excessive flooding, the German company has announced special initiatives and free roadside assistance to customers affected in these regions.
Customers in both states can avail the free roadside assistance by dialling 1800 102 1155 or 1800 419 1155. Under road-side assist, affected cars would be transported free of cost to the nearest Volkswagen dealer. To ensure customer support at this crucial time, Volkswagen has issued necessary repair guidelines across dealerships for a standardized repair approach and has geared technical support staff and parts supply chain in the region. All affected customer vehicles will also be supported with benefits on the service repair invoice by Volkswagen dealer partners in the respective locations.
Speaking on this customer support initiative, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “At Volkswagen, customers are at the centre of our operations. Due to torrential rains and subsequent floods in certain parts of the country, we at Volkswagen are taking special measures to support customers residing in the flood-affected regions. Our team of exceptionally qualified technicians present across the three states are taking extensive initiatives towards providing timely and seamless services to our customers. We hope, through this collaborative initiative, we’re able to minimize the distress caused to our customers in this situation.”
