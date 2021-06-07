Volkswagen Announces Monsoon Car Care Service With Discounts on Sanitization Treatment and More

Volkswagen has rolled out its Monsoon Car Care Service initiative for its customers across the country. Qualified service technicians at the Volkswagen authorized workshops will conduct the complimentary 10-point monsoon vehicle health check-up, along with inspecting the car for parts and accessories that need attention during the rainy season. The Monsoon Car Care Service is available starting June 1 across Volkswagen service facilities in India.

Announcing a slew of aftersales and TCO initiatives, Volkswagen India recently launched the second phase of its TCO campaign, with an aim to reduce the total cost of maintenance by up to 25%. Additionally, the brand had also announced extended comprehensive service support to all the customers, whose car services were due and missed during the lockdown period. Under the monsoon car care campaign, customers will be able to access services from the brand including a mix of a complimentary 10-point monsoon check-up and attractive offers on tires and batteries to ensure the safety of the vehicles and the occupants during the monsoons. Furthermore, Volkswagen India is offering a complete vehicle sanitization service, the need of the hour, by providing benefits on the anti-microbial treatments, fumigation, ozone treatments and more. In addition, special attractive offers on its extended warranty, value-added services and service value packages.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “For Volkswagen India, safety and convenience of its customers has always been a top priority. With the restricted vehicle movement due to the lockdown situation, it is indeed important that all vehicles are checked periodically for the safety & comfort of our customers for a hassle-free driving experience. It is our endeavor to offer best in class services and peace-of-mind ownership experience, by delivering the Volkswagen standard service and expertise.”

