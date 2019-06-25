Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Volkswagen Announces Partnership with Zoomcar, 200 Polo Hatchbacks Available on Subscription Basis

Under Zoomcar’s ZAP Subscribe model, potential customers can now subscribe to a Volkswagen Polo at a fixed monthly subscription fee, in addition to host of other benefits.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
Steffen Knapp, Managing Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars along with Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO, Zoomcar. (Image: Volkswagen)
Broadening the spectrum of shared mobility in India, Volkswagen has partnered with Zoomcar, a shared mobility platform. Under Zoomcar’s ZAP Subscribe model, potential customers can now subscribe to a Volkswagen Polo at a fixed monthly subscription fee, in addition to host of other benefits. A total of 200 VW Polos are on offer for subscription under this partnership.

As the Indian automotive industry continues to evolve, consumers are gradually moving towards shared mobility and it is expected that India will be leading the shared mobility business by the year 2030. This is likely to occur owing to the country’s growing skilled workforce followed by increasing urbanization, rise in living standards and enhanced disposable income that have been significant growth drivers of this sector.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Managing Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Through this partnership with Zoomcar, Volkswagen India enters into shared mobility and subscription services. As a brand, world over, we intend to transform the mobility sector by participating in various business models that drive growth, offer convenience and heightened customer satisfaction. We’re delighted to offer our best-selling carline – Volkswagen Polo through this channel, which enables prospective customers the accessibility to a premium, safe and fun-to-drive hatch.”

Speaking on this partnership, Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO, Zoomcar said, “Zoomcar is thrilled to partner with Volkswagen to offer its vehicles on India’s only shared subscription marketplace, ZAP Subscribe. Given Volkswagen’s long history as an innovator within the automotive space, we felt they were a natural partner as we look to provide an affordable, flexible alternative to traditional vehicle ownership.”

Volkswagen and Zoomcar will offer other vehicles from their existing product portfolio in the future. Within this partnership, Volkswagen will offer Zoomcar customized financial, maintenance and repair services (4EVER Care) that will enhance the overall subscription experience.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
