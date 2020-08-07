Volkswagen Announces Special Offers on Extended Warranty, Service Value Packages and More

Under its month-long monsoon car care campaign, Volkswagen has announced special offers in the form of cash benefits on its EW & SVP programs. Along with providing value benefits on its anti-microbial treatments, fumigation and Ozone treatments, keeping the vehicle sanitized, customers can also avail a free 10-point monsoon check-up and attractive offers on tires and batteries.

At the onset of 2019, Volkswagen had introduced its 4EVER Care program, which offers 4-year warranty, road-side assistance (RSA) and three free services (in the first year). The program aimed at offering customers a value-for-money proposition by covering major repairs and maintenance services. With the key being a hassle-free ownership experience.

Expanding its service portfolio, the brand had also launched its extended warranty (EW) programs and service value packages (SVP), covering the average 7-year lifetime of a vehicle. The brand recently also launched online bookings of its service products through its official website.

Also Watch:

Commenting on the initiative undertaken, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, we relentlessly strive towards offering our customers a peace-of-mind ownership experience. As a responsible and customer centric brand, we prioritize the safety of our customers at all times. With the monsoon at its peak, we believe these value added benefits to our service portfolio will provide on-road safety, convenience and a comfortable driving experience by our customers.”