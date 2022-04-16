Volkswagen April Discount Offers of up to Rs 85,000 Effective on Taigun, Polo and More

In the month of April, Volkswagen has come up with some very lucrative discounts on selected products of their manufacturing line. The German carmaker is offering attractive deals on the Polo, Taigun, and Vento at selected locations.

Talking about Taigun first, Volkswagen is offering a handsome discount of up to Rs 85,000. A loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000, combined with an exchange offer of Rs 25,000 is available on the 1.5-litre GT DSG variant, the 1-litre Topline, and Highline. In addition to this, ORVM support of Rs 15,000 is also being offered with these variants. The company is offering a cash benefit of Rs 50,000 on the Highline automatic gearbox option.

After this, let us come to the very popular Volkswagen Polo, which the company has decided to stop manufacturing for the Indian market soon. To clear up the stock, they are offering benefits of Rs 30,000. The Trendline and the Comfortline variants also come with an additional offer where the buyers can get a free connect dongle. Currently, there are no offers mentioned for the Legend, believed to be the farewell edition of the Volkswagen Polo.

Advertisement

Last but definitely not least is the Volkswagen Vento which comes with benefits of up to Rs 40,000. The offer includes an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and loyalty benefits of Rs 15,000. It is to be noted that the automaker has decided to cease the manufacturing of the Volkswagen Vento as well.

As per the report by Autocar, Volkswagen is set to fill the void left by Vento with the all-new Virtus which is expected to be launched in May this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.